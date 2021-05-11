Gillette's Lauryn Love signs to throw shot put, discus at University of Arizona

Gillette senior Lauryn Love signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to compete in track and field at the University of Arizona.

Love currently has the state's best marks in both the shot put (47 feet, 6.25 inches) and discus (144-03) heading into this week's Class 4A East Regional meet at Kelly Walsh's Harry Geldien Stadium.

Love won the shot put title at the state indoor meet in March to help lead the Camels to the team title. She finished third at the state indoor meet as both a junior and sophomore and also placed third at the 2019 state outdoor meet in the shot put.