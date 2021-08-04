 Skip to main content
Green River announces Matt Robles as new girls soccer coach
GIRLS SOCCER

Green River announces Matt Robles as new girls soccer coach

  • Updated
Matt Robles will be the new Green River girls soccer coach, according to a recent release from Green River activities director Tony Beardsley. Robles is a 2004 graduate of Green River High School who played collegiately at Laramie County Community College and most recently served as an assistant men's coach at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

Robles replaces Chris Nielsen, who resigned in May. The Wolves were 2-13 overall and 0-12 in Class 4A West Conference play last season.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

