Recent Kelly Walsh graduate Ari Plorin signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to continue her softball career at Western Nebraska Community College.

Plorin hit .406, scored 29 runs and finished with 15 RBI for the Trojans this past season to earn all-conference honors.

In the first year of softball being a sanctioned sport in Wyoming, Kelly Walsh (16-3) won the Class 4A West Conference regular-season title and finished third at the state tournament.

