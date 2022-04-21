 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Kelly Walsh's Marty Foery, Natrona County's Dominique Baker sign national LOIs

  • Updated
  • 0
NC v KW softball (copy)

Natrona County's Dominique Baker scores a run against Kelly Walsh during a game last season at Crossroads Park in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh's Marty Foery and Natrona County's Dominique Baker both signed National Letters of Intent earlier this week to continue their athletic pursuits at the next level.

Foery, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound offensive lineman, will play football at Doane College, an NAIA school in Crete, Nebraska. Foery was a Class 4A all-conference selection last season.

Baker became the first Filly to sign a softball scholarship when she inked with Dakota College-Bottineau, a junior college in North Dakota. Baker is currently hitting .125 with 3 runs batted in for NC. Last season she hit .313 with 23 stolen bases.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

