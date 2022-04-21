Kelly Walsh's Marty Foery, Natrona County's Dominique Baker sign national LOIs

Kelly Walsh's Marty Foery and Natrona County's Dominique Baker both signed National Letters of Intent earlier this week to continue their athletic pursuits at the next level.
Foery, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound offensive lineman, will play football at Doane College, an NAIA school in Crete, Nebraska. Foery was a Class 4A all-conference selection last season.
Baker became the first Filly to sign a softball scholarship when she inked with Dakota College-Bottineau, a junior college in North Dakota. Baker is currently hitting .125 with 3 runs batted in for NC. Last season she hit .313 with 23 stolen bases.
