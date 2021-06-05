Laramie County CC women's soccer wins 1st game at NJCAA Championships

The Laramie County Community College women's soccer team got its most recent trip to the NJCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship started on the right foot with a 3-0 shutout of Kansas City (Kansas) Community College on Friday in Evans, Georgia.

Ellie MacKendrick, Jenaya Brown and Beyonce Robinson all netted goals for the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (14-1-0) and goalkeeper Caely Pickerd (Laramie) stopped both shots she faced.

LCCC was scheduled to finish round-robin pool play Saturday against third-seeded Eastern Florida State.

The LCCC men's team dropped its opening game of pool play Saturday morning, losing 1-0 to top-seeded Iowa Western Community College at the NJCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship in Wichita, Kansas. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to face LSU-Eunice on Sunday.

