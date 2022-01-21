Casper College basketball hosts Central Wyoming in Region IX play

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams continue Region IX play Saturday when they host Central Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Both teams opened conference play Wednesday with victories over Northwest College. The 24th-ranked women's team (16-4, 1-0) has won 10 of 11 games and 24 consecutive games against Region IX North opponents.

Sophomores Joseana Vaz (12.6) and Kate Robertson (11.9) are the only T-Birds averaging double-digit points, but Casper College has five other players averaging at least 6.2 points per game.

The T-Birds' men's team (10-9, 1-0) defeated Northwest 100-84 behind 26 points and 16 rebounds from Rashaun Agee, who leads the team with 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

