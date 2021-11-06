 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball improves to 2-0 with home win

The Casper College men's basketball team built a 47-32 halftime lead and held on for an 86-60 victory over Northwest Kansas Technical College on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (2-0) had five players finish in double figures, led by New Mexico State transfer Rashaun Agee's 20 points. Dwayne Walker added 15, Peter Turay had 13, Jaren Harris 12 and PJ Ngambi 11. Davion McAdam, a sophomore from Kelly Walsh, finished with eight points.

Casper College played Snow College on Saturday night in the final game of the CW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic. The T-Birds play at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday.

