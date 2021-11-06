Casper College men's basketball improves to 2-0 with home win

The Casper College men's basketball team built a 47-32 halftime lead and held on for an 86-60 victory over Northwest Kansas Technical College on Friday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The T-Birds (2-0) had five players finish in double figures, led by New Mexico State transfer Rashaun Agee's 20 points. Dwayne Walker added 15, Peter Turay had 13, Jaren Harris 12 and PJ Ngambi 11. Davion McAdam, a sophomore from Kelly Walsh, finished with eight points.
Casper College played Snow College on Saturday night in the final game of the CW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic. The T-Birds play at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.