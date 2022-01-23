Casper College men's basketball tops Central Wyoming for third win in a row

The Casper College men's basketball team had four players finish in double figures in a 98-89 Region IX victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
Rashaun Agee led the T-Birds (11-9, 2-0) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, with PJ Ngambi (17), Dwayne Walker (13) and Peter Turay (11) also scoring double-digit points. Walker and Turay added five rebounds apiece and Ngambi dished out four assists.
The T-Birds have now won a season-high three games in a row heading into road games this week at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday and Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.
