CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball tops Central Wyoming for third win in a row

The Casper College men's basketball team had four players finish in double figures in a 98-89 Region IX victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Rashaun Agee led the T-Birds (11-9, 2-0) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, with PJ Ngambi (17), Dwayne Walker (13) and Peter Turay (11) also scoring double-digit points. Walker and Turay added five rebounds apiece and Ngambi dished out four assists.

The T-Birds have now won a season-high three games in a row heading into road games this week at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday and Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.

Dwayne Walker headshot

Walker
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

