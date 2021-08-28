Casper College men's soccer scores four second-half goals to shut out Northeast CC

The Casper College men's soccer team got four second-half goals from four different players Friday to earn a 4-0 shutout of Northeast Community College at Murane Field.

The T-Birds (2-1-1) were held scoreless in the first half, but Riki Soto started the scoring barrage in the 50th minute off an assist from Jayden Chudeu. Heejun An found the back of the net 6 minutes later to double the lead, with Vitor De Lima and D'Andre Williams assisting.

In the 73rd minute, Keita Chochi scored off an assist from Chris Bauer. Jack Pascoe capped the scoring at the 80-minute mark with an unassisted goal.

Goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) had three saves to post his first shutout of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.