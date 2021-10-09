Casper College soccer teams have tough weekend in Region IX play

The Casper College soccer teams are going to have to start new winning streaks.

The 19th-ranked women's team (10-4-1, 7-2-1 Region IX) had its seven-game streak ended Friday in a scoreless tie against Western Nebraska Community College and its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 loss at No. 14 Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.

The Thunderbirds' men's team (9-5-1, 6-3-0) won its fifth consecutive game Friday with a 2-0 shutout of Western Nebraska CC before seeing it end with Saturday's 2-0 loss at No. 7 Laramie County CC.

Vitor De Lima and Diego Aires scored in Friday's win and Konnor Macy (Worland) had the shutout in goal.

The T-Birds finish the regular season Wednesday when they welcome Northwest College to Murane Field.

