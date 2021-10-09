 Skip to main content
Casper College soccer teams have tough weekend in Region IX play
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams have tough weekend in Region IX play

The Casper College soccer teams are going to have to start new winning streaks.

The 19th-ranked women's team (10-4-1, 7-2-1 Region IX) had its seven-game streak ended Friday in a scoreless tie against Western Nebraska Community College and its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 loss at No. 14 Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.

The Thunderbirds' men's team (9-5-1, 6-3-0) won its fifth consecutive game Friday with a 2-0 shutout of Western Nebraska CC before seeing it end with Saturday's 2-0 loss at No. 7 Laramie County CC.

Vitor De Lima and Diego Aires scored in Friday's win and Konnor Macy (Worland) had the shutout in goal.

The T-Birds finish the regular season Wednesday when they welcome Northwest College to Murane Field.

