Casper College women's soccer looks to qualify for NJCAA Championships

The Casper College women's soccer team will look to continue its season Saturday when the T-Birds take on Seminole State College in Claremore, Oklahoma, with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

The No. 14 T-Birds (13-4-1) are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games and posted three shutouts in winning the Region IX championship last weekend. Freshman Grace Conner scored early in the second half to lift Casper College to a 1-0 victory over Otero Junior College in the championship game, with freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain making eight saves.