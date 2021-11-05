 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer looks to qualify for NJCAA Championships

  • Updated
  • 0

The Casper College women's soccer team will look to continue its season Saturday when the T-Birds take on Seminole State College in Claremore, Oklahoma, with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

The No. 14 T-Birds (13-4-1) are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games and posted three shutouts in winning the Region IX championship last weekend. Freshman Grace Conner scored early in the second half to lift Casper College to a 1-0 victory over Otero Junior College in the championship game, with freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain making eight saves.

Seminole State (14-2-0) is ranked No. 3 in the country.

Grace Conner headshot

Conner
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News