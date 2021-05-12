 Skip to main content
Casper College's Jana Gilic signs with Florida Southern College volleyball
CASPER COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

  • Updated
Casper College Volleyball

Casper College's Jana Gilic spikes the ball in the T-Birds' match against Salt Lake Community College on Jan. 22 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper College sophomore Jana Gilic signed Wednesday to play volleyball at Florida Southern College. The 6-foot-1 middle hitter was a second-team NJCAA Division I All-American this past season.

Gilic led Thunderbirds with 1,19 blocks per set and was second on the team with 2.66 kills per set in helping the T-Birds win the Region IX North title. A native of Serbia, Gilic was named the 2021 Region IX Player of the Year.

“Jana has worked very hard to get where she is at and has improved with her blocking footwork and the quickness of her arm swing,” Casper College head coach Angel Sharman said in a release.

