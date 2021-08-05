Casper Horseheads' can't maintain early lead against Souris Valley

The Casper Horseheads jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead but were shut out over the final six innings in a 10-3 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on Wednesday night in Minot, North Dakota.

Chris Rodrigues had an RBI single and Kellen Peat produced a run-scoring double in his first plate appearance for the Horseheads (17-43).

Starting pitcher Rolando De La Cruz allowed seven hits and three earned runs in four innings before giving way to Andrew Hansen, who was touched up for seven hits and six runs in just two innings.

After finishing the three-game set against the Sabre Dogs (48-13) on Thursday, the Horseheads return home this weekend for a two-game series against Western Nebraska to close their 2021 Expedition League season.

