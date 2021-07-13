 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads hold off Hastings Sodbusters for second win in a row
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads rallied from a 4-1 deficit and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters on Tuesday night in Hastings, Nebraska.

Trailing 4-1 after five innings the Horseheads (13-28) scored three runs in the top of the sixth and added two more in the seventh to win their second consecutive game.

JJ Gerarden went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead the offensive attack for Casper, which improved to 5-6 in the second half of the Expedition League season. Harris Beckley added two RBI and Joe Schmidt had one RBI.

Marshall Smaracko picked up the win in relief of starter Will Clair. Smaracko limited the Sodbusters to three hits and one run in three innings on the mound.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

