Casper Horseheads hold off Hastings Sodbusters for second win in a row

The Casper Horseheads rallied from a 4-1 deficit and held on for a 6-5 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters on Tuesday night in Hastings, Nebraska.

Trailing 4-1 after five innings the Horseheads (13-28) scored three runs in the top of the sixth and added two more in the seventh to win their second consecutive game.

JJ Gerarden went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead the offensive attack for Casper, which improved to 5-6 in the second half of the Expedition League season. Harris Beckley added two RBI and Joe Schmidt had one RBI.

Marshall Smaracko picked up the win in relief of starter Will Clair. Smaracko limited the Sodbusters to three hits and one run in three innings on the mound.

