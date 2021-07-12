Casper Horseheads snap three-game slide with victory at Hastings

Jacob Small scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out eight in eight innings to lift the Casper Horseheads to a 7-1 victory against the Hastings Sodbusters on Monday in Hastings, Nebraska.
The Horseheads (12-28) broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning to give Small all the support he needed.
Brandon Herter went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Cristian Lopez was 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Casper's offensive attack.
