Casper Horseheads snap three-game slide with victory at Hastings

Jacob Small scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out eight in eight innings to lift the Casper Horseheads to a 7-1 victory against the Hastings Sodbusters on Monday in Hastings, Nebraska.

The Horseheads (12-28) broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning to give Small all the support he needed.

Brandon Herter went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Cristian Lopez was 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Casper's offensive attack.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.