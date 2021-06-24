Casper Horseheads' struggles continue in home loss to Canyon County Spuds

Casper Horseheads pitchers were battered for the second game in a row as the Canyon County Spuds collected 15 hits in a 12-8 victory on Wednesday night at Mike Lansing Field. The loss kept the Horseheads (6-19) in the bottom of the Expedition League's Lewis Division and dropped them to 1-12 at Lansing Field.
Casper starting pitcher Will Clair allowed seven hits and five runs in four innings, while reliever Jerson Morales was tagged for five hits and five runs in just 2/3 of an inning.
The Spuds jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning before the Horseheads cut the margin to 12-8 on Jake Raines' grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.
