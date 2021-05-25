Former Casper Oiler Carter Young is on Pitcher of the Year Watch List

Carter Young, a freshman pitcher at Grand Canyon College, has been named to the 2021 Pitcher of the Year Watch List, which was released last week by the College Baseball Foundation.

A graduate of Kelly Walsh High and former player for the Casper Oilers' American Legion team, the 5-foot-11 right-handed starter is 7-1 on the season with a 2.37 earned run average and 56 strikeouts in 12 starts for the Lopes.

Grand Canyon (36-19-1, 29-7 Western Athletic Conference) plays in the WAC Championships on Thursday in Mesa, Arizona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0