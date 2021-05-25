 Skip to main content
Former Casper Oiler Carter Young is on Pitcher of the Year Watch List
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Former Casper Oiler Carter Young is on Pitcher of the Year Watch List

Carter Young, a freshman pitcher at Grand Canyon College, has been named to the 2021 Pitcher of the Year Watch List, which was released last week by the College Baseball Foundation.

A graduate of Kelly Walsh High and former player for the Casper Oilers' American Legion team, the 5-foot-11 right-handed starter is 7-1 on the season with a 2.37 earned run average and 56 strikeouts in 12 starts for the Lopes.

Grand Canyon (36-19-1, 29-7 Western Athletic Conference) plays in the WAC Championships on Thursday in Mesa, Arizona.

