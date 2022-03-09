Former Rawlins' standout Sydney Thorvaldson earns SEC indoor track honors

Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson was named the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Freshman Runner of the Year on Wednesday.

Thorvaldson finished as the top true freshman in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs during the SEC Indoor meet on xxx in xxx. She placed fifth in the 5,000 with a career-best time of 16 minutes, 0.14 seconds and seventh in the 3,000 with a career best of 9:07.95.

Thorvaldson's time in the 5,000 is No. 9 in program history and her time in the 3,000 puts her No 11. She scored six total points in the two events to help the Razorbacks win the women's team title for the eighth consecutive year.

Thorvaldson, the Gatorade National Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year as a senior with the Outlaws, also ran the mile in 4:46.95 during the indoor season.

