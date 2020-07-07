You are the owner of this article.
Grace Trandahl transfers to Northwest College for volleyball
JUNIOR COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Wright standout Grace Trandahl will play volleyball at Northwest College in Powell this coming season. Trandahl was a freshman setter at Sheridan College last year, but the school announced last week that it was cutting its sports programs.

Trandahl was a three-time all-state selection at Wright (2016-18) and helped lead the Panthers to Class 2A state championships in 2015-16 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017.

Last year at Sheridan College, she was third on the team with 2.15 assists per set and also averaged 0.68 digs per set and 0.52 kills per set.

