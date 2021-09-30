Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball teams return to action this weekend

The Kelly Walsh volleyball ended a two-year losing streak to nemesis Laramie last weekend with a 2-1 victory in the Gold Bracket championship match of the Casper Invite. Laramie had won 42 consecutive matches dating back to last year, including a 3-1 victory against the Trojans in the Class 4A state championship match.

Kelly Walsh (20-2) has been nearly as impressive as Laramie this season. KW had won 23 consecutive sets prior to dropping the second set to the Plainsmen.

The Trojans look to keep things rolling this weekend when they host Cheyenne East on Friday and Cheyenne Central on Saturday.

Across town, Natrona County (14-7) is coming off a solid performance at the Casper Invite. The Fillies defeated Cheyenne East for the first time this season to advance to the semifinals before losing to Laramie. NC, whose only losses are to East, Laramie and KW this season, hosts Cody on Friday before traveling to Riverton on Saturday. Both games are 4A Northwest Conference matchups.

Also this weekend, Kelly Walsh hosts a girls swim meet, with Natrona County competing, on Saturday. The KW cross country teams will run in the Wheatland Invite on Friday.

