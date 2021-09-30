 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball teams return to action this weekend
0 Comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kelly Walsh, Natrona County volleyball teams return to action this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

The Kelly Walsh volleyball ended a two-year losing streak to nemesis Laramie last weekend with a 2-1 victory in the Gold Bracket championship match of the Casper Invite. Laramie had won 42 consecutive matches dating back to last year, including a 3-1 victory against the Trojans in the Class 4A state championship match.

Kelly Walsh (20-2) has been nearly as impressive as Laramie this season. KW had won 23 consecutive sets prior to dropping the second set to the Plainsmen.

The Trojans look to keep things rolling this weekend when they host Cheyenne East on Friday and Cheyenne Central on Saturday.

Across town, Natrona County (14-7) is coming off a solid performance at the Casper Invite. The Fillies defeated Cheyenne East for the first time this season to advance to the semifinals before losing to Laramie. NC, whose only losses are to East, Laramie and KW this season, hosts Cody on Friday before traveling to Riverton on Saturday. Both games are 4A Northwest Conference matchups.

Also this weekend, Kelly Walsh hosts a girls swim meet, with Natrona County competing, on Saturday. The KW cross country teams will run in the Wheatland Invite on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News