Thunder Basin's Maria Farnum signs with Wyoming women's golf

Thunder Basin senior Maria Farnum signed her Letter of Intent this week to play golf at the University of Wyoming.
Farnum was the Class 4A state champion as a junior and finished second this year. She also placed seventh at the state meet as a sophomore. A two-time Eastern Conference champion, Farnum led the Bolts to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior.
The Cowgirls also announced Friday they had signed Kyla Wilde from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. A three-time all-district performer, Wilde helped lead Pinnacle to the 2020 National High School Championship in August.
