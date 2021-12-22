 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls can't keep up with undefeated Nebraska in road loss

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team stayed within striking distance of unbeaten Nebraska on Wednesday, but was unable to pull off the upset, falling 72-61 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Cowgirls (4-5) trailed just 23-20 after one quarter and 42-31 at the half before the Cornhuskers (12-0) built a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Allyson Fertig from Douglas matched a career-high with 16 points in the loss while also grabbing nine rebounds. Alba Sanchez Ramos added 12 points, Ola Ustowska 10 and McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) nine. Annika Stewart scored a game-high 21 points for the 'Huskers.

The Cowgirls return to the court next week when they begin Mountain West play at San Diego State on Tuesday followed by a game at UNLV next Friday.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
