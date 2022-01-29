Wyoming Cowgirls rally in fourth quarter to defeat Nevada

Freshman Allyson Fertig had a double-double and the Wyoming Cowgirls outscored Nevada 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-53 Mountain West victory over Nevada on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig, who helped lead Douglas to three Class 3A state championships, finished with a career-high 24 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 MW). McKinley Bradshaw, a jumior from Lyman, added 18 points and nine rebounds.

UW has now won two games in a row for the first time this season heading into Wednesday's game at Air Force.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.