Wyoming freshman Allyson Fertig wins Mountain West weekly honors

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig continued her impressive freshman season when the Douglas High graduate was named the Mountain West Freshman Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in UW's home victories over Boise State and Nevada last week. She scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Saturday's 62-53 victory over the Wolf Pack.

Fertig was 13-of-18 (68.4%) from the field and made all five of her free-throw attempts in winning the weekly honors for the third time.

For the season, Fertig is second on the team with 10.9 points per game and leads the Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 MW) with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Wyoming plays at Air Force on Wednesday and New Mexico on Saturday.

