UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball rallies to defeat Fresno State on Senior Night

The University of Wyoming volleyball team sent its five seniors out on winning note at home Thursday with a 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25) victory over Fresno State in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (16-12, 8-8 Mountain West) had a balanced attack at the net, with KC McMahon recording 12 kills, Faith Waitsman 11 and Naya Shime (Riverton) nine. Setters Payton Chamberlain (23) and Abby Olsen (18) combined for 41 assists and Erick Jones had a match-high 15 digs.

UW is now just one-half game behind New Mexico for the No. 6 spot in the conference. The top six teams qualify for the MW Tournament later this month.

The Cowgirls finish the regular season on the road with matches at Boise State on Thursday and Air Force next Saturday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

