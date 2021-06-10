Wyoming women's soccer coach Pete Cuadrado leaves for Tarleton State

The Wyoming women's soccer team is looking for a new head coach after Pete Cuadrado accepted the head coaching job at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

Although the Tarleton State website had an official release back on May 21 announcing Cuadrado as the first-year program's head coach, Cuadrado is still listed as the UW head coach on the school's website.

"It's exciting and humbling for me to be the first women's soccer head coach at Tarleton," Cuadrado said in the release.

Cuadrado spent nine years at Wyoming and left as the Cowgirls' all-time winningest coach with a record of 75-69-24 overall and 42-40-10 in Mountain West play. In 2018, UW went 12-4-4 overall and earned a share of the conference regular-season title with a mark of 7-2-2.

