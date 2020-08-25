Longtime Riverton basketball coach Ron Porter loses battle with cancer

Ron Porter, who coached both the Riverton boys and girls basketball teams during a 30-year coaching career, died Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer.

Porter, who retired from the sidelines following the 2017 season, coached the Wolverines boys team from 1992-2000 and the girls team from 2012-17. The Riverton boys qualified for the state tournament four times under Porter while the girls team made two trips to the state tournament during his tenure.