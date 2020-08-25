 Skip to main content
Longtime Riverton basketball coach Ron Porter loses battle with cancer
PREP BASKETBALL

Ron Porter, who coached both the Riverton boys and girls basketball teams during a 30-year coaching career, died Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer.

Porter, who retired from the sidelines following the 2017 season, coached the Wolverines boys team from 1992-2000 and the girls team from 2012-17. The Riverton boys qualified for the state tournament four times under Porter while the girls team made two trips to the state tournament during his tenure.

Just last week, the Wyoming Coaches Association presented Porter with his 30-year coaching plaque.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

