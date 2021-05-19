 Skip to main content
Natrona County's Ryan Swan, Kyler Syverson sign Letters of Intent
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Natrona County's Ryan Swan, Kyler Syverson sign Letters of Intent

Peach Basket boys

Natrona County's Ryan Swan dribbles the ball down the court as Kelly Walsh's Siope Palepale defends in the Peach Basket on Feb. 25 at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County seniors Ryan Swan and Kyler Syverson signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday. Swan will play basketball at Eastern Wyoming College while Syverson will swim for Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Swan led the Mustangs with 13.3 points per game this season. He also also averaged 4.1 rebounds and shot a team-best 36% from behind the arc.

Syverson finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 4A state meet this season.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

