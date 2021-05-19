Natrona County's Ryan Swan, Kyler Syverson sign Letters of Intent

Natrona County seniors Ryan Swan and Kyler Syverson signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday. Swan will play basketball at Eastern Wyoming College while Syverson will swim for Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Swan led the Mustangs with 13.3 points per game this season. He also also averaged 4.1 rebounds and shot a team-best 36% from behind the arc.
Syverson finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 4A state meet this season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
