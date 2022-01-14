 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WRESTLING

No. 19 Wyoming wrestling drops 32-6 decision to No. 10 Iowa State

No. 10 Iowa State took control in the early matches and won eight of 10 matches to defeat No. 19 Wyoming 32-6 on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cyclones won the first six matches before No. 12 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) earned a 2-0 decision over No. 20 Joel Devine at 174 pounds. The Cowboys' other win came at 197 courtesy of No. 3 Stephen Buchanan, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force overtime against No. 12 Yonger Bastida. Buchanan got the win when he scored a takedown off a counterattack for a 6-4 sudden victory.

The Cowboys return to the mat Sunday when they host North Dakota State at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Stephen Buchanan 2021 headshot

Buchanan
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

