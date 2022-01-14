No. 19 Wyoming wrestling drops 32-6 decision to No. 10 Iowa State

No. 10 Iowa State took control in the early matches and won eight of 10 matches to defeat No. 19 Wyoming 32-6 on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cyclones won the first six matches before No. 12 Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) earned a 2-0 decision over No. 20 Joel Devine at 174 pounds. The Cowboys' other win came at 197 courtesy of No. 3 Stephen Buchanan, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force overtime against No. 12 Yonger Bastida. Buchanan got the win when he scored a takedown off a counterattack for a 6-4 sudden victory.