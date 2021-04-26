 Skip to main content
Riverton grad Easton Paxton helps NC State to 3rd-place finish at ACC golf tourney
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Riverton grad Easton Paxton helps NC State to 3rd-place finish at ACC golf tourney

North Carolina State senior Easton Paxton finished in a tie for 22nd at the ACC Golf Championships on Sunday in Atlanta to help lead the Wolf Pack to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Paxton, a four-time individual and state champion at Riverton (2013-16), carded a 3-over 213, including a team-best 70 in the final round.

North Carolina State was ranked No. 9 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll. Next up for Paxton and the Wolf Pack is the NCAA Regionals on May 17-19.

Easton Paxton headshot 2021

Paxton
