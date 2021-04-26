Riverton grad Easton Paxton helps NC State to 3rd-place finish at ACC golf tourney

North Carolina State senior Easton Paxton finished in a tie for 22nd at the ACC Golf Championships on Sunday in Atlanta to help lead the Wolf Pack to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Paxton, a four-time individual and state champion at Riverton (2013-16), carded a 3-over 213, including a team-best 70 in the final round.
North Carolina State was ranked No. 9 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll. Next up for Paxton and the Wolf Pack is the NCAA Regionals on May 17-19.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
