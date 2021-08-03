 Skip to main content
Riverton grad Easton Paxton is low amateur golfer at Colorado Open
North Carolina State golfer Easton Paxton, who won four state individual and team titles at Riverton (2013-16) was the low amateur at the CoBank Colorado Open this past weekend at Deer Valley Ranch outside Denver.

Paxton tied for fifth overall with a 15-under 269. That was four strokes back of winner Alex Weiss of Ohio, who earned $100,000 for the victory.

Paxton had rounds of 70, 66, 64 and 69 for the four-day tournament. He finished with 14 birdies, which tied for third in the field of more than 100 golfers.

This past season Paxton tied for 22nd at the ACC Championship in April and tied for 28th at the NCAA Regional meet in May.

