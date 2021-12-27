San Jose State men's basketball postpones first 3 games due to COVID concerns

The San Jose State men's basketball team announced recently it was postponing its first three Mountain West games because of COVID-related concerns within the program.
The Spartans' games against Nevada on Wednesday, at Utah State on Saturday and against UNLV on Jan. 5 have all been postponed, according to a conference release. If the games can't be rescheduled they will be declared no contests.
Wyoming is scheduled to play San Jose State on Jan. 18 in Laramie and on Feb. 12 at San Jose, California.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.