 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MW MEN'S BASKETBALL

San Jose State men's basketball postpones first 3 games due to COVID concerns

  • 0
San Jose State

The San Jose State men's basketball team announced recently it was postponing its first three Mountain West games because of COVID-related concerns within the program.

The Spartans' games against Nevada on Wednesday, at Utah State on Saturday and against UNLV on Jan. 5 have all been postponed, according to a conference release. If the games can't be rescheduled they will be declared no contests.

Wyoming is scheduled to play San Jose State on Jan. 18 in Laramie and on Feb. 12 at San Jose, California.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News