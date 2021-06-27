Sheridan's Kirby Coe-Kirkham wins Wyoming State Amateur golf title

Sheridan native Kirby Coe-Kirkham, an incoming junior on the University of Wyoming golf team, won the Wyoming State Amateur title Sunday at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

Coe-Kirkham carded a 7-under 206 over 54 holes to win his first state amateur crown. UW teammate Tyler Severin finished second with a 4-under 209.

“Winning this tournament means a lot being from Wyoming,” Coe-Kirkham said. “This is the state tournament that you really want to win. I’ve been playing in it for probably eight years. To finally get it done means a lot.”

In addition, Samantha Hui, an incoming sophomore on the Cowgirls golf team, finished second in the Wyoming State Women's Amateur on Sunday in Laramie.

