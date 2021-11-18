 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tough second quarter costs Wyoming Cowgirls in loss at Kansas City

  • 0

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped its second consecutive game, losing 53-44 at Kansas City on Thursday.

Trailing just 16-15 after the first quarter, the Roos outscored the Cowgirls (1-2) 16-8 in the second quarter to take the lead for good.

UW cut the lead to 43-40 to start the fourth quarter on two free throws from McKinley Bradshaw, but Kansas City went on an 8-0 run to take control. Bradshaw finished with 19 points to lead the Cowgirls and Quinn Weidemann added eight.

Wyoming struggled from the outside, making just 3-of-15 (20.0%) shots behind the arc.

The Cowgirls return home Monday to take on Chadron State College.

McKinley Bradshaw 2021 headshot

Bradshaw
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News