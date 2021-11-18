Tough second quarter costs Wyoming Cowgirls in loss at Kansas City

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped its second consecutive game, losing 53-44 at Kansas City on Thursday.
Trailing just 16-15 after the first quarter, the Roos outscored the Cowgirls (1-2) 16-8 in the second quarter to take the lead for good.
UW cut the lead to 43-40 to start the fourth quarter on two free throws from McKinley Bradshaw, but Kansas City went on an 8-0 run to take control. Bradshaw finished with 19 points to lead the Cowgirls and Quinn Weidemann added eight.
Wyoming struggled from the outside, making just 3-of-15 (20.0%) shots behind the arc.
The Cowgirls return home Monday to take on Chadron State College.