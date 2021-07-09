University of Wyoming announces 2021 soccer schedule

The University of Wyoming on Thursday released the Cowgirls' soccer schedule for the 2021 season under first-year head coach Colleen Boyd.

The Cowgirls open the campaign Aug. 15 at Kansas State before a three-game homestand beginning with Colorado School of Mines on Aug. 20. UW is scheduled to play nine non-conference games before beginning Mountain West play Sept. 24 at defending conference champion New Mexico. The Cowgirls open their MW home slate against San Diego State on Sept. 26.

UW will play nine conference games before the MW Championships on Nov. 2-6 in Boise, Idaho.

UW finished 2-7 this spring in a conference-only season that was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

