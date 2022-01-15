University of Wyoming throwers, jumpers start strong at Potts Invitational

Shayla Howell and Addison Henry won individual gold to highlight the University of Wyoming's indoor track team's solid first day of competition at the Potts Invitational on Friday in Boulder, Colorado.

Howell won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 1.5 inches while Henry captured the shot put with a toss of 46-11. Henry also finished third in the weight toss.

Finishing second for UW were Daniel Carrillo in the shot put (53-01), Kayla Stibley (Natrona County) in the pole vault (11-05.75) and Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) in the high jump (6-07).

Alec Richardson (Riverton) and Sadie McMullen both placed third in the long jump, with Richardson going 22-01.75 and McMullen 18-09.

The meet wraps up Saturday with the running events.

