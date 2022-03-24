 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW TRACK & FIELD

University of Wyoming track & field starts outdoor season in Colorado this weekend

The University of Wyoming kicks off its outdoor track & field season this weekend at the Spank Blasing Invite in Pueblo, Colorado.

Leading the way for the Cowgirls is Shayla Howell, who won the Mountain West Indoor long jump championship and earned second-team All-America honors at the NCAA Division I Championships two weeks ago.

Another long jumper, Kareem Mersal, won the event at the MW Championships for the Cowboys.

The UW throwers actually got their outdoor season started last weekend at the Jerry Quiller Classic in Boulder, Colorado. Mary Carbee won the hammer throw for the Cowgirls while Cosette Stellern (Cheyenne East) won the discus.

Shayla Howell

