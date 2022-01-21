 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team continues road swing at Utah State

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wyoming Cowgirls will try to get back on the winning track Saturday when they take on Utah State in Logan, Utah (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

The Cowgirls (6-8, 2-3 Mountain West) are coming off a 70-59 loss at Boise State in which the Broncos outscored UW 27-8 in the fourth quarter. Utah State (5-12, 0-7 MW) dropped an 88-72 home game to Colorado State on Wednesday.

McKinley Bradshaw, who scored 22 points in the loss to Boise State, leads UW with 14.9 points per game. Senior Quinn Weidemann is averaging 10.1 ppg and freshman Allyson Fertig 9.8 ppg. Fertig and senior Alba Sanchez Ramos lead the Cowgirls with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

