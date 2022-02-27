 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls use big fourth quarter to take down San Diego State

  • Updated
  • 0

McKinley Bradshaw scored 30 points and the Wyoming Cowgirls outscored San Diego State 26-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 70-46 victory over San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) led 44-37 after three quarters before blitzing the Aztecs. Bradshaw was 11-of-22 from the field, including a 5-for-11 performance from behind the arc, and made all three of her free-throw attempts to record her second 30-point game of the season.

Quinn Weidemann added 17 points and Allyson Fertig grabbed 11 rebounds.

UW closes the regular season Wednesday when they host rival Colorado State ahead of the upcoming Mountain West tournament.

McKinley Bradshaw 2021 headshot

Bradshaw
