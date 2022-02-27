Wyoming Cowgirls use big fourth quarter to take down San Diego State

McKinley Bradshaw scored 30 points and the Wyoming Cowgirls outscored San Diego State 26-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 70-46 victory over San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) led 44-37 after three quarters before blitzing the Aztecs. Bradshaw was 11-of-22 from the field, including a 5-for-11 performance from behind the arc, and made all three of her free-throw attempts to record her second 30-point game of the season.