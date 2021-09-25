 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer falls 4-1 at New Mexico in Mountain West opener
UW SOCCER

Pokes Authority logo

The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its Mountain West opener on Friday, losing 4-1 at defending MW champ New Mexico.

The Cowgirls (4-4-1, 0-1-0 MW) got on the board first when Savannah Warner scored her first goal of the season off and assist from Jamie Tatum in the second minute.

The Lobos (6-2-0, 1-0-0 MW), however, took control with four first-half goals.

Starting goalkeeper Alex Daws had four first-half saves before giving way to Hannah Lee, who saved the only shot she faced in the second half.

UW hosts San Diego State on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

