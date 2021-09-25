Wyoming soccer falls 4-1 at New Mexico in Mountain West opener

The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its Mountain West opener on Friday, losing 4-1 at defending MW champ New Mexico.

The Cowgirls (4-4-1, 0-1-0 MW) got on the board first when Savannah Warner scored her first goal of the season off and assist from Jamie Tatum in the second minute.

The Lobos (6-2-0, 1-0-0 MW), however, took control with four first-half goals.

Starting goalkeeper Alex Daws had four first-half saves before giving way to Hannah Lee, who saved the only shot she faced in the second half.

UW hosts San Diego State on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

