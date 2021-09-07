Wyoming soccer suffers shutout loss at University of St. Thomas

The University of Wyoming wrapped up its two-game road swing through Minnesota with a 3-0 loss to the University of St. Thomas on Tuesday in St. Paul.

St. Thomas scored in the 44th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime then added goals in the 57th and 80th minutes. The Cowgirls (3-2-1) managed nine shots on goal, with Maddie Chance (Lander) firing three on frame, but were unable to put one in the back of the net.