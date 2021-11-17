Wyoming volleyball heads to Boise State, Utah State to close regular season

The University of Wyoming volleyball team begins its final push to qualify for the Mountain West Tournament with road matches at Boise State on Thursday and Utah State on Saturday.

The Cowgirls (16-12, 8-8 MW) are currently seventh in the league standings as they trail both Boise State and New Mexico by one game. The top six teams qualify for the MW Tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Statistically for UW, Naya Shime (Riverton) leads the team with 2.99 kills per set, followed by KC McMahon (2.87) and Jackie McBride (2.08). Setters Payton Chamberlain and Abby Olsen are averaging 5.93 and 5.78 assists per set, respectively. Erika Jones paces the Cowgirls with 3.28 digs per set.

