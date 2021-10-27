 Skip to main content
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball heads to New Mexico, Air Force this weekend

The University of Wyoming volleyball tries to continue its recent surge when it hits the road for Mountain West games against New Mexico on Thursday and Air Force on Saturday.

The Cowgirls (13-9, 5-5 MW) have won four of five matches, including a sweep of San Diego State last week that gave head coach Chad Callihan his 100th MW victory at UW.

KC McMahon and Naya Shime (Riverton) lead the Cowgirls at the net, averaging 2.97 and 2.95 kills per set, respectively. Erika Jones averages a team-best 3.0 digs per set and setters Payton Chamberlain and Abby Olsen are averaging 6.7 and 5.5 assists per set.

UW swept both the Lobos and the Falcons earlier this season.

Chad Callihan 2021 headshot

Callihan
