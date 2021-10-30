Wyoming volleyball loses four-set match at Air Force

The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped its second consecutive match Saturday, losing in four sets (25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23) at Air Force.
Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls (13-11, 5-7 Mountain West) with 12 kills, while Naya Shime (Riverton) added nine. Erika Jones had 16 digs for UW and Abby Olsen finished with a match-high 33 assists.
The Cowgirls return home Thursday to face San Jose State.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
