UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball loses four-set match at Air Force

  • Updated
The University of Wyoming volleyball team dropped its second consecutive match Saturday, losing in four sets (25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23) at Air Force.

Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirls (13-11, 5-7 Mountain West) with 12 kills, while Naya Shime (Riverton) added nine. Erika Jones had 16 digs for UW and Abby Olsen finished with a match-high 33 assists.

The Cowgirls return home Thursday to face San Jose State.

Hailey Zuroske 2021 headshot

Zuroske
