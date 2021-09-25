Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets to Boise State

The University of Wyoming volleyball team lost its second consecutive game Saturday, losing in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) to Boise State at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.
The Cowgirls (8-6, 0-2 Mountain West) got double-digit kills from Naya Shime (Riverton), who finished with 16. Payton Chamberlain had 32 assists and Hailey Zuroske had seven digs.
UW returns to the court Tuesday when it faces rival Colorado State in Fort Collins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.