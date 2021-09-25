 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets to Boise State
UW VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming volleyball loses in straight sets to Boise State

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming volleyball team lost its second consecutive game Saturday, losing in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) to Boise State at the UniWyo Sports Complex in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (8-6, 0-2 Mountain West) got double-digit kills from Naya Shime (Riverton), who finished with 16. Payton Chamberlain had 32 assists and Hailey Zuroske had seven digs.

UW returns to the court Tuesday when it faces rival Colorado State in Fort Collins.

Naya Shime headshot

Shime
