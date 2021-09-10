Wyoming volleyball opens UniWyo Invite with 3-2 win over UCSB

The University of Wyoming volleyball team got the UniWyo Invite off to a winning start Friday morning with a 3-2 (17-25, 25-22, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13) victory over UCSB in Laramie.
The Cowgirls (5-2) had a balanced attack, with Jackie McBride and KC McMahon leading the way at the net with 15 kills apiece and Hailey Zuroske adding 14. Zuroske also had a team-best 15 digs while Kaitlyn Gehler had 13. Naya Shime (Riverton) contributed eight kills and five digs.
Three UW setters finished with double-digit assists as Abby Olsen had 28, Kyra Slavik 18 and Payton Chamberlain 13.
The Cowgirls faced Northwestern later Friday before taking on Missouri on Saturday.
