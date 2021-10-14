Wyoming volleyball sweeps Air Force for third consecutive victory

The University of Wyoming volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-18) sweep of Air Force on Thursday night at the Uni Wyo Sports Complex in Laramie. It was the third win in a row for the Cowgirls (11-8, 3-4 Mountain West).
Hailey Zuroske had 12 kills to lead a balanced attack at the net as Naya Shime (Riverton) added nine, Jackie McBride eight and KC McMahon seven. McBride also had a match-high five blocks, while Abby Olsen finished with 25 assists and Erika Jones had 19 digs. Zuroske and Jones also had three aces apiece.
The Cowgirls return to the court Saturday when they host New Mexico.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.