Wyoming volleyball sweeps Air Force for third consecutive victory
Wyoming volleyball sweeps Air Force for third consecutive victory

The University of Wyoming volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-18) sweep of Air Force on Thursday night at the Uni Wyo Sports Complex in Laramie. It was the third win in a row for the Cowgirls (11-8, 3-4 Mountain West).

Hailey Zuroske had 12 kills to lead a balanced attack at the net as Naya Shime (Riverton) added nine, Jackie McBride eight and KC McMahon seven. McBride also had a match-high five blocks, while Abby Olsen finished with 25 assists and Erika Jones had 19 digs. Zuroske and Jones also had three aces apiece.

The Cowgirls return to the court Saturday when they host New Mexico.

