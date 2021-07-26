 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball team will hold outreach event at Kelly Walsh on Aug. 13
UW VOLLEYBALL

The University of Wyoming volleyball team is coming to Casper on Aug. 13 for an outreach event at Kelly Walsh High School.

The event begins with a clinic from 4-5 p.m. for kids ages 12 and up. The Cowgirls will then hold an intrasquad scrimmage from 5:30 to 7, after which they will sign autographs.

UW, which finished 8-6 in last year's pandemic-shortened, Mountain West Conference-only season, returns nearly everyone from last year's team, including freshmen Kelly Walsh grads Naya Shime and Corin Carruth.

Corin Carruth 2021 headshot

Carruth
