Wyoming women's golf team sidelined by COVID-related issues

The University of Wyoming women's golf team won't compete in next week's Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Vail, Colorado, because of COVID-related issues within the program, it was announced in a press release Thursday.
The Cowgirls were scheduled to compete in the three-day event starting Monday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
