 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling drops final falls to Oregon State in final home match of season

  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Wyoming wrestling team suffered a 22-12 defeat to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday at Laramie. It was the final home match of the season for the Cowboys.

UW won just three of 10 matches against the Beavers. The Cowboys lost the first five matches before Cole Moody earned a 6-2 decision over Lane Stigall at 165 pounds.

Following Moody's win, Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) won a 7-3 decision over Mateo Olmos at 174. Stephen Buchanan got the final win for the Cowboys, pinning Ryan Reyes in 4:26 at 197.

UW returns to the mat on Jan. 29 when they travel to Orem, Utah, for duals against host Utah Valley State and No. 8 Missouri.

Hayden Hastings 2021 headshot

Hastings
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News