Wyoming wrestling drops final falls to Oregon State in final home match of season

The University of Wyoming wrestling team suffered a 22-12 defeat to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday at Laramie. It was the final home match of the season for the Cowboys.

UW won just three of 10 matches against the Beavers. The Cowboys lost the first five matches before Cole Moody earned a 6-2 decision over Lane Stigall at 165 pounds.

Following Moody's win, Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) won a 7-3 decision over Mateo Olmos at 174. Stephen Buchanan got the final win for the Cowboys, pinning Ryan Reyes in 4:26 at 197.

UW returns to the mat on Jan. 29 when they travel to Orem, Utah, for duals against host Utah Valley State and No. 8 Missouri.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.